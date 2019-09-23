Video of grizzly bears fighting in the middle of highway goes viral

A video of two grizzly bears fighting in the middle of a British Columbia highway has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has been viewed around two million times, was shared by a Canadian woman Cari McGillivray along with a caption that read, “Don’t normally post on here but thought I’d share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting!” “Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance!” she added.

The 1.12-minute clip features two grizzly bears engaging in an aggressive showdown. Posted on Facebook, the video has generated quite a buzz online, with many calling it a “Once in a lifetime experience!”

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, McGillivray witnessed the scene when she was driving on the highway between Stewart, British Columbia and the Meziadin junction.