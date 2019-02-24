Video of elephants swimming across Periyar river leaves netizens in absolute awe

A video of an elephant family swimming across the Periyar river, Kerala, is going viral on social media. Tweeted by Indian Forest service officer Parveen Kaswan, the video shows the animals effortlessly crossing the river. It did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many left quite mesmerised with the sight.

Explaining the clip, Kaswan wrote, “For a better #morning. An #Elephant family happily swimming across the #Periyar river. In spite of their heavy body #Elephants are excellent swimmers, gives them enough buoyancy. They can swim for hours while using their trunks for snorkelling.”

Watch the video here:

For a better #morning. An #Elephant family happily swimming across the #Periyar river. In spite of their heavy body #Elephants are excellent swimmers, gives them enough buoyancy. They can swim for hours while using their trunks for snorkeling. Courtesy: DFD Periyar TR. pic.twitter.com/EQ1iUpBCtt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 24, 2019

With over 14 thousand views, the clip was flooded with comments of people expressing astonishment over swimming elephants. “Beautiful! I had no idea elephants were good swimmers, and course snorkel like a submarine,” read one of the many comments on the post.