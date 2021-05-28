‘When your grandparents party harder then you’: Elderly couple wins beer pong, delights internet

Many commenting on social media said they too want to try the game with their grandparents.

Age is just a number. A pair of grandparents recently proved that it’s never too late to party hard as they displayed their amazing skills at a beer pong game and bested their grandkids.

While most young people may not find their elderly grandparents cool enough, TikTok star Ross Smith has always been goofing around with his ‘very young’ grandma Pauline “Granny” Kana. Recently, the content creator shared a video showing his followers that it isn’t just her but his grandpa too who is uber cool.

During a house party, the elderly pair not only proved they know how to have a blast, but also ended up stealing the youngster’s thunder. In a game of beer pong, the grandparents effortlessly nailed the shots and showed ‘who’s the boss’!

Internet’s most loved grandma is seen putting the ball into a beer cup with ease. Soon after, grandpa takes his turn and aces the shot like a pro — leaving all surprised and erupting in joy.

The video originally got over 5 million views on TikTok and quickly spread to other platforms as well. People on the internet were overjoyed to see the clip and not only loved the grandmother’s little dance in the end but also how Smith hugged his grandfather to celebrate the feat.

It also started a few jokes, as one user quipped: “Good for them. I’m half their age and my knee pops when I stand up.” Another user added: “They are like ‘don’t y’all know we invented this game’ lol!”

As the video spread across social media platforms, many celebrities too started to comment on the post, especially on Instagram with some asking to be invited in their next party.

Smith regularly posts videos with his grandmother, showing her evergreen personality — from fashionable looks to pranks — the duo is hit everywhere from TikTok to Instagram.