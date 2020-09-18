Video of Donald Trump ‘playing the accordion’ has netizens in splits

Someone edited an accordion in Trump's hands and the results are hilarious.

A spoof video of US President Donald Trump that claims to show him playing an accordion has taken Twitter by storm.

Given the US President often uses his hands while talking, someone digitally altered a video to add the instrument between his hands in a series of clips from various press conferences at the White House and public speeches.

Watch the video here:

When tRump displays his infamous accordion gesture, he’s trying to rationalize. If tRump shows you this dynamic, you’re being played.

And he is always rationalizing with his accordion ✌🏼🤣🤣🤣👍🏼🔊🔊🔊

Life accordion to tRump 😵🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/SAT8boeH5b — 🦗🍂🍃The Smokin Grasshopper🍃🍂🦗 (@Grasshopper2049) September 17, 2020

The video received a lot of attention after former NBA player Rex Chapman retweeted it. The video has over 3.3 million views, and was made by editors who went first viral in 2017 with another version of the US President playing the accordion.

This is funny don’t matter who you are voting for https://t.co/F7geO4ToYG — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) September 17, 2020

behold.. the greatest tweet of 2020. https://t.co/L41QJKPNZq — Courtney Jaye (@TropicaliJaye) September 17, 2020

This feels like a SNL skit…..and I love it https://t.co/9HlufACxIX — Gamerboy Nave: Fall Guys Champion x3 #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@GamerboyNave) September 18, 2020

This is the only version of trump I like, Accordion trump. 😆 https://t.co/DPqRZwzrRf — Gasoline Soul (@SGoodlookings) September 18, 2020

This is GOLD. Wow, im cry laughing! https://t.co/Z89StdJsaU — Baylorgrad02 (@Baylorgrad02) September 17, 2020

When the accordion hands come out you know the best lies are coming. Like you’ve never seen before…very strongly. — Jan L Gravley (@Jan_Gravley) September 17, 2020

Wow I’ve been saying for years he’s always playing the invisible accordion, but this captures it bigly. — Cheryl Kaplan (@cbkaplan3) September 17, 2020

it’s a good thing to laugh… we all need that. Thank you. — JeanPhi (@jeanphi01) September 18, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd