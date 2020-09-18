scorecardresearch
Friday, September 18, 2020
Video of Donald Trump ‘playing the accordion’ has netizens in splits

Given the US President often uses his hands while talking, someone digitally altered a series of videos to add an accordion between his hands.

By: Trends Desk | September 18, 2020 2:13:55 pm
Someone edited an accordion in Trump's hands and the results are hilarious.

A spoof video of US President Donald Trump that claims to show him playing an accordion has taken Twitter by storm.

Given the US President often uses his hands while talking, someone digitally altered a video to add the instrument between his hands in a series of clips from various press conferences at the White House and public speeches.

Watch the video here:

The video received a lot of attention after former NBA player Rex Chapman retweeted it. The video has over 3.3 million views, and was made by editors who went first viral in 2017 with another version of the US President playing the accordion.

