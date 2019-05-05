Video of Cobra laying eggs in the middle of the street goes viral

A video of a cobra laying eggs on a busy street in Karnataka has gone viral on social media. The 1.21-minute clip shows the reptile laying eggs in the middle of the street. According to a Daily Mail report, the clip was shot by a teacher in Maddur town in Karnataka, who found the snake inside his home and then took it outside.

Not sure what to do with the reptile, the man called a local snake expert to rescue the snake. However, when the expert tried to catch the snake, it went into the streets and started laying eggs. Later, the snake was caught and released in a nearby forest and its eggs were taken to by snake catcher, stating that they would be released once they hatch, the news website reported.

Watch the video here: