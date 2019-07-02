Toggle Menu
Video of cars ‘disappearing’ from bridge leaves netizens confusedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/video-of-cars-disappearing-from-bridge-leaves-netizens-confused-5810914/

Video of cars ‘disappearing’ from bridge leaves netizens confused

According to a tweet on the post, the video is shot from a terrace, which is creating an illusion of a bridge. "Its the roof of a building, the dirt underneath the wall creates the illusion (along with perspective) that it’s an overpass."

Funny videos, illusion videos, traffic disappear from bridge, magic bridge, disappearing traffic, latest trending, Indian express
While some called it a magic trick others wondered if it was the camera doing the trick.

Time and again, various puzzles and illusions have gone viral on social media, leaving netizens struggling to figure them out. The latest to go viral is an interesting clip of cars “disappearing” after turning towards a bridge. The 23-second video, which was shared on Twitter by a user @DannyDutch, soon went viral, leaving many confused.

ALSO READ | ‘Better than Ronaldo or Messi’: Indians cheer for cow playing football in viral video

In the viral video, the vehicles seem to disappear as they move towards what looks like a water body. With over 50 thousand views, the post has been flooded with comments with many attempting to understand what’s going on in the clip.

While many called it a magic trick, others compared the bridge with the Bermuda Triangle, where several aircraft and ships were said to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

🙈 my bad. Watched it at least ten times to get that

— sangeeta sanghvi (@sangeetasanghvi) June 30, 2019

According to a tweet on the post, the video is shot from a terrace, which is creating an illusion of a bridge. “Its the roof of a building, the dirt underneath the wall creates the illusion (along with perspective) that it’s an overpass.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai rains: With Maximum City flooded, Mumbaikars troll BMC with memes
2 ‘Better than Ronaldo or Messi’: Indians cheer for cow playing football in viral video
3 Anand Mahindra’s ‘apology’ to Amitabh Bachchan over ‘Big B’ leaves netizens in splits