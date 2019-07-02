Video of cars ‘disappearing’ from bridge leaves netizens confused

Time and again, various puzzles and illusions have gone viral on social media, leaving netizens struggling to figure them out. The latest to go viral is an interesting clip of cars “disappearing” after turning towards a bridge. The 23-second video, which was shared on Twitter by a user @DannyDutch, soon went viral, leaving many confused.

In the viral video, the vehicles seem to disappear as they move towards what looks like a water body. With over 50 thousand views, the post has been flooded with comments with many attempting to understand what’s going on in the clip.

While many called it a magic trick, others compared the bridge with the Bermuda Triangle, where several aircraft and ships were said to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

🙈 my bad. Watched it at least ten times to get that

— sangeeta sanghvi (@sangeetasanghvi) June 30, 2019

I think it’s because you know what you want to see now. — Daniel (@DannyDutch) June 30, 2019

Logic says it’s impossible! A magic trick?

Making illusion?

A camera job? Confusing… boss!! 😭😭😭 — Chennai Psychologist (@yozenbalki) June 30, 2019

I won’t be the first to say this, but… pic.twitter.com/th2r3p3CZZ — Moley𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕠𝕝𝕖 (@MoleyMole01) June 29, 2019

Wtf…how? Where is this ? — Amit Mehra (@amitmehra) July 2, 2019

Amazing illusion! :-)https://t.co/Qf3J58QfEi — Rohit Malaviya (@_RohitMalaviya) July 2, 2019

According to a tweet on the post, the video is shot from a terrace, which is creating an illusion of a bridge. “Its the roof of a building, the dirt underneath the wall creates the illusion (along with perspective) that it’s an overpass.”