Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Video of ‘boy sitting in boiling water’ goes viral, netizens call it fake

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, a longer version of the clip was posted on YouTube in 2019.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 6:25:52 pm
boy sitting in boiling water viral video, boy sitting in fire trending, boiling water fake viral trick, boy boiling water fake magic trick, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile the onlookers in the clip seem both shocked and impressed by the stunt, netizens were quick to call the video fake.

An old video of a boy seemingly sitting in a pot of boiling water has gone viral on social media, with many calling it fake. In the 30-second clip, which has now garnered over one lakh views, a little boy is calmly sitting with folded hands in a large container placed on the fire.

Despite the water boiling in the vessel, the boy seems completely unaffected by the heat. “This is 2021 India,” tweeted user @iSandeepBisht while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

While the onlookers in the clip seem both shocked and impressed by the stunt, netizens were quick to call the video fake. While one user explained that a water pump was used to create the illusion of boiling water, another stated that it was a common magic trick with a simple scientific explanation.

“This is cheating of the highest order..no way that there is no steam being produced or the petals not being disturbed in the pot,” wrote another.

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, a longer version of the clip was posted on YouTube in 2019 along with a title that read, “Boy sitting in a bowl filled with boiling water with fire under it.”

Watch the video here:

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

