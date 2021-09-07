Video of ‘boy sitting in boiling water’ goes viral, netizens call it fake

An old video of a boy seemingly sitting in a pot of boiling water has gone viral on social media, with many calling it fake. In the 30-second clip, which has now garnered over one lakh views, a little boy is calmly sitting with folded hands in a large container placed on the fire.

Despite the water boiling in the vessel, the boy seems completely unaffected by the heat. “This is 2021 India,” tweeted user @iSandeepBisht while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

This is 2021 India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iSE0xDeGgP — Sandeep Bisht (@iSandeepBisht) September 7, 2021

While the onlookers in the clip seem both shocked and impressed by the stunt, netizens were quick to call the video fake. While one user explained that a water pump was used to create the illusion of boiling water, another stated that it was a common magic trick with a simple scientific explanation.

“This is cheating of the highest order..no way that there is no steam being produced or the petals not being disturbed in the pot,” wrote another.

Thats why water is boiling at one small point of the vessel. Guess only one motor is placed underneath there. — Hannan Qureshi (@Dakkani1) September 7, 2021

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, a longer version of the clip was posted on YouTube in 2019 along with a title that read, “Boy sitting in a bowl filled with boiling water with fire under it.”

Watch the video here:

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

This is cheating of rhe highest order..no way that there is no steam being produced or the petals not being disturbed in the pot. — Santy (@zhango1) September 7, 2021

Even sadhus are confused* 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6ZRsTHCfEE — Captain Kurla (Blue Tick) (@pricelesslazy) September 7, 2021

Hahahahaha

Water or fluid is boiling only in the front not in the back🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Partial boiling 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

That’s a wonder. — Mandeep (@mDeepSpeaks) September 7, 2021