Watch: Pakistani man rides bike with cow sitting in front; clip goes viral

A video of a man riding with a cow on his motorbike has gone viral on social media. The clip, which according to a DailyMail report was shot in Pakistan, features two motorbikes riding alongside on a road. The bike which has two riders is filming the other one with the cow on it.

A passerby, who is also recording can be heard saying, “Kamaal. Yeh Pakistani jugaad hai, (Wow, this is a Pakistani hack,” in the 54-second clip. While the bike rider smiles at the camera, the passerby compliments the calmness of the bovine, who is tied up to its neck in a piece of fabric and made to sit on the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Once viral, the video triggered many reactions online. While many found the video hilarious, others called it animal abuse. “This is illegal on so many counts! At the very least, driving laws and animal protections law!” read one of the many comments slamming the way the animal was being transported.

Here’s proof that almost anything is possible in Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/n2MgK3uyKE — Salman Siddiqui (@salmansid) May 19, 2019

Best thing on internet today. https://t.co/2l3OK13WlO — Sinan Aquib (@Sinnan_19) May 21, 2019

What a well behaved calf. 🙂 — K-Hanif (@KJHanif) May 20, 2019

This is abuse. Feel bad for the animal. God bless it — gauri chauhan (@cr_gauri) May 20, 2019