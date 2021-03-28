scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

‘Living its best life’: Video of bear relaxing in a Tennessee hot tub goes viral

"While I was trying to drink my coffee this morning, this hopped down on the porch railing!" wrote Todd Trebony while posting the clip, which is now being widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2021 7:22:21 pm
Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg bear, Gatlinburg bear viral video, Gatlinburg jacuzzi, Tennessee house, Trebony, bear spa, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms. (Source: caught on videodaily/YouTube)

A video of a bear relaxing in a jacuzzi has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media. The incident, which took place in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was captured on camera by a couple who were vacationing at the location.

“While I was trying to drink my coffee this morning, this hopped down on the porch railing!” wrote Todd Trebony while posting the clip, which is now being widely shared on social media. Trebony also shared another clip, where the black bear can be seen enjoying a dip in the jacuzzi at the house in Gatlinburg Ski Mountain.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and was also shared on Twitter by former basketball player @RexChapman, along with a caption that read, “If you’ve already seen a bear relaxing in someone’s backyard jacuzzi today just keep on scrolling.” Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip.

However, this is not the first time a bear has sneaked around humans. Earlier last year, a video of a man scolding a bear for trying to steal food from a bird feeder had gone viral online. Here, take a look:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x