‘Living its best life’: Video of bear relaxing in a Tennessee hot tub goes viral

A video of a bear relaxing in a jacuzzi has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media. The incident, which took place in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was captured on camera by a couple who were vacationing at the location.

“While I was trying to drink my coffee this morning, this hopped down on the porch railing!” wrote Todd Trebony while posting the clip, which is now being widely shared on social media. Trebony also shared another clip, where the black bear can be seen enjoying a dip in the jacuzzi at the house in Gatlinburg Ski Mountain.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and was also shared on Twitter by former basketball player @RexChapman, along with a caption that read, “If you’ve already seen a bear relaxing in someone’s backyard jacuzzi today just keep on scrolling.” Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip.

I bet he won’t tell the other bears, keeping this secret spot all to himself 😂 — Neighborhood Dog Rescuer (@dreux) March 26, 2021

The bad part of this is the bear knows about a warm place to go and he’ll be back. — R Penn (@BlueMoxie) March 26, 2021

Some bears are warm water lovers and some enjoy a regular pool…. Bears bruh… pic.twitter.com/WMJ7iDrrvU — Danny Hughes (@dthmath) March 26, 2021

You can just see the air bnb owner asking about the claw marks in the jacuzzi — Ross Churchouse (@RossChurchouse) March 26, 2021

Living it’s best life… 😀 — MickM (@mickm115) March 27, 2021

However, this is not the first time a bear has sneaked around humans. Earlier last year, a video of a man scolding a bear for trying to steal food from a bird feeder had gone viral online. Here, take a look: