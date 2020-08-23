scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Video of an alligator holding onto a golf ball triggers hilarious reactions online

The incident took place at the Idlewild Golf Course in Patterson, Louisiana when Lane Rodrigue was golfing with his friend.

Published: August 23, 2020 9:10:27 pm
Giant Alligator catches golf ball viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

A video of a giant alligator catching hold of a golf ball has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter, features the alligator relaxing on a golf course when the ball bounces towards him. However, moments later, the reptile catches the ball in his mouth.

According to a TMZ report, the incident took place at the Idlewild Golf Course in Patterson, Louisiana when Lane Rodrigue was golfing with his friend.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

