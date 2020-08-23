Video of an alligator holding onto a golf ball triggers hilarious reactions online

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

A video of a giant alligator catching hold of a golf ball has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter, features the alligator relaxing on a golf course when the ball bounces towards him. However, moments later, the reptile catches the ball in his mouth.

According to a TMZ report, the incident took place at the Idlewild Golf Course in Patterson, Louisiana when Lane Rodrigue was golfing with his friend.

Watch the video here:

You taking the shot? 😏 pic.twitter.com/TaUsspCRUH — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 20, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

Gator is being quite cheeky about it, really. Almost like he’s saying “you mean this ball? Here, come & get it.” 🐊😉 — ✨lulusluckylu✨ (@lulusluckylu) August 20, 2020

This is the part where you tip your cap and slowly back away. — DANI’S PLAY COUSIN Monroe🛡️🛡️ (@nanooMonroe) August 22, 2020

New automatic ball washer — Jon Cooke (@R1testpilot) August 21, 2020

He’s like: You wanna take it?

Come and get it 😂😏 — MaaZy (@2p_p2) August 20, 2020

Come get your ball. — The Keeper (@TheKeeper2016) August 20, 2020

