Video of a youth doing mutiple backflips goes viral, people tag Sports Minister

Olympian Nadia Comaneci shared a video of two Kolkata school kids showing off their gymnastic skills which got them into training for gymnastics, now another video of a young man doing multiple backflip is going viral. In the footage doing the rounds on Twitter, a youth is seen doing numerous backflips and people have brought it to the notice of the national sports minister.

Advertising

In a video shared by Twitter user Sweta Entomon (@sp_dash68), the young shirtless boy is seen flaunting his acrobatic skills outdoors.

“Amazing! 30 Somersaults at a time! There is no dearth of talent in our country only the need a chance n blessing of people,” the user wrote tagging Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the official handle of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Amazing! 30 Somersaults at a time! There is no dearth of talent in our country only the need a chance n blessing of people. @KirenRijiju @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/8umbKZESk4 — Sweta_Entomon 🇮🇳 (@sp_dash68) September 9, 2019

With nearly 80,000 views and over 9,000 likes, people were impressed by the boy’s talent and are hoping he also gets the support he deserves, just like the two children. After the video of their acrobatics went viral, Rijiju stepped in and promised aide and proper training for the children under the aegis of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

However, Madhya Pradesh’s barefoot sprinter, Rameshwar Gurjar, who was referred to a training centre did not do too well in a trial run conducted by the Sports Authority of India and the state government on August 20. Gurjar finished last in the trial race and Rijiju defended him saying: “My appeal; Pls don’t burden Rameshwar Gurjar with extra expectation. Will provide full support but pls remember, in athletics, there’s limit to human endurance.”