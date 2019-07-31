Video of a woman using sign language during video call goes viral

A video of a woman using sign language during a video call has gone viral, with many saying the clip was heartwarming to watch.

Filmed at a railway station, the young woman is seen gesturing to communicate during the video call. The Instagram user from Mumbai who shared the clip wrote, “Thank you technology 🙏🏼 I always thought video calling apps are for teenagers, but today I saw this. 😢”

With over 1.3 lakh views in less than 24 hours, the video struck a chord with many online, who said the moment was ‘priceless’ and said we often underestimate the impact of technological advances. Some said they mistook it as an attempt by the girl to make a TikTok video, and were moved once they realised what they were watching.

Video calling and chat services are said to have greatly aided communication for members of the deaf community.