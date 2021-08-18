‘Like a boss’: Video of a toddler walking down the ramp wows netizens

There’s a popular saying, ‘Good things come in small packages’, and proving just that, a toddler is melting hearts online with her élan and poise as she walks down a ramp. The adorable video of the little girl enjoying all the attention has taken social media by storm.

Donning a cute breezy summer dress, bright pink in colour, the girl, Aubrianna Castagna from Florida, is seen marching confidently like any other professional model. With hands on her waist, she not only walks along as the crowd applauds hard, the child also stops midway for the camera, showing off her dress and turns to strike a pose.

The viral moment was recently captured on the stage for 2021 World’s Perfect Pageant and Model Search Contestants for teenage category. Although the little one was not on the official line-up, she clearly stole the show with the electrifying strut.

Photographer Kristen Weaver, who was a judge at the event, was hooked to her powerwalk on the ramp and added the perfect music, which led it to go viral, first on Tiktok and then on other platforms as well. “I never expected it to blow up but Aubrianna is an angel and I’m glad she’s making everyone so happy!” Weaver added.

Watch the toddler’s catwalk here:

Walking on the ramp comes quite naturally to the ‘diva’. According to her mother, Debby Castagna, she is in fact the winner of the 2021 World’s Perfect Toddler in the category of Emerald Coast Perfect pageants.

People on social media were floored by her confidence and sass and dubbed her as “the showstopper” and joked professional models are “taking notes”.