This video of a service dog meeting Donald Duck is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Netizens are always up for adorable posts, especially the ones involving pets. One such video of a dog is melting hearts online. The video that’s going viral shows a beautiful interaction between a golden retriever and a person dressed as Donald Duck and it has left many people swooning over it online.

The cute pooch called Nala, an autism service dog, was recently at Disney Land in Epcot, Florida where it met Donald Duck who showered her with love. The video shot and shared by her handler Meghan Leigh shows, the furry animal resting its head on the lap of the person donning the Donald Duck costume with a Mexican hat.

nala, an autism service dog, got to meet her hero and they became the best of friends

(helperdognala IG) pic.twitter.com/ougH0Bh6Ux — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 20, 2019

As the pooch rests his head, the Disney character appears to be emotional, much like the people who watched the video worldwide. The video has garnered loads of love and millions of views across social media sites.

Nala, who celebrated her second birthday recently, is a regular at the Epcot theme park in Florida, where she not only hangs out with her owner Leigh and performs medical response tasks for her but also loves to take rides and meet all Disney characters.

“I have always loved Disney,” Leigh told The Dodo. “Before I got a service dog, my health would get in the way of me traveling independently. So now I can go to Disney and enjoy myself because Nala helps me be more independent.”

Aside from Donald Duck, Nala, who works hard every day making sure her handler is safe and sound, is equally delighted to see princesses, particularly Cinderella and Ariel. “Ariel always invites Nala to come and sit on her bench with her, while Cinderella gives the best belly rubs,” Leigh said who regularly posts pictures of the pawsome dog’s adventures on Instagram.