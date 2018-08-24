Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Video of man offering namaz inside gurdwara goes viral

The footage shared by Sikh Inside, a popular page that shares activities in gurdwaras around the world, claimed that it happened in Malaysia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2018 8:31:05 pm
religious harmony, namaz in gurdwara, muslim man pray in gurdwara, muslim pray in sikh temple, viral video, indian express, viral news The man is seeing offering namaz while rest listen to Gurbani. (Source: Sikh Inside/ Facebook)
Related News

A video that’s proof of religious harmony is winning hearts online. In the video that’s going viral on Facebook and Twitter, a Muslim man is seen offering namaz, not inside a mosque but a gurdwara. The man is seen praying in the background while Gurbani is being sung on the mic. The unusual sight was recorded by an onlooker at the Sikh place of worship and has warmed many hearts on social media.

ALSO READ | Mosques flooded, a Kerala temple opens doors for Muslims to offer Eid namaz

The footage shared by Sikh Inside, a popular page that shares activities in gurdwaras around the world, claimed it happened in Malaysia. “A muslim brother spotted doing Namaz in Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh. Probably he couldn’t find a mosque and drop by Gurdwara to complete his Namaz,” the group wrote on Facebook. The man is seen leaving the premises after completing his prayers.

Watch the video here:

Many sharing the video wrote that the authorities of the gurdwara did not stop him from praying inside. IndianExpress.com has reached out to Bercham Gurdwara to know more.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement