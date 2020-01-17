Follow Us:
Viral Video: A duck that is seen ‘feeding fish’ has taken social media by storm

The video first surfaced on a popular Brazilian fishermen's group on Facebook, where it got over 11 million views. It has since gone viral on multiple platforms. 

January 17, 2020
“Nature is beautiful,” the page wrote while sharing the viral clip. (Dias e Noites De Pesca/ Facebook)

A video of a duck that seems to be feeding fish from its own food bowl is the latest viral sensation on social media.

In the undated video, a ‘kindhearted’ female mallard duck is seen pecking at some grain in a big container that lies over a water body. As it eats, the duck dips its beak filled with grain into the water and a shoal of fish is seen eating the grains. It’s not clear where the video was shot.

The video shows the bird doing this multiple times and it was shared on social media with the title ‘duck feeds fish’. The video first surfaced on a popular Brazilian fishermen’s group on Facebook, where it got over 11 million views. It has since gone viral on multiple platforms.

Watch the video here:

On social media, people loved the video and said it showed how “beautiful nature is”. But there were skeptics as well, who pointed out that it wasn’t very unusual behaviour.

Some said the bird wasn’t feeding the fish, and may just be consuming water as it eats. Others said the duck’s actions may have been driven by the fact that is domesticated and is used to feeding the fish.

