Viral Video: A duck that is seen ‘feeding fish’ has taken social media by storm

A video of a duck that seems to be feeding fish from its own food bowl is the latest viral sensation on social media.

In the undated video, a ‘kindhearted’ female mallard duck is seen pecking at some grain in a big container that lies over a water body. As it eats, the duck dips its beak filled with grain into the water and a shoal of fish is seen eating the grains. It’s not clear where the video was shot.

The video shows the bird doing this multiple times and it was shared on social media with the title ‘duck feeds fish’. The video first surfaced on a popular Brazilian fishermen’s group on Facebook, where it got over 11 million views. It has since gone viral on multiple platforms.

Watch the video here:

On social media, people loved the video and said it showed how “beautiful nature is”. But there were skeptics as well, who pointed out that it wasn’t very unusual behaviour.

Whoa, what a very different world this would be if humans acted more like animals. — Izzibella (@Izzibella13) January 17, 2020

So the duck has pet fish. 🦆🐟🐠🐟🐡 — Dee (@CaramelGurl2000) January 17, 2020

Here a mother goose who seems to be substituting the feeding of baby chicks with feeding of fish..

Too amazing how nature is color blind! — Teddybear Darling (@TeddybearDarlii) January 17, 2020

He just want to get kisses from these fishes! 😍😂 — Annaliza Maniti (@itsjustannaman) January 16, 2020

This is really awesome.. — Tejinder Singh (@tejinde84059977) January 16, 2020

Too cute! 🙂 I love animals! 🙂 — MJ 🇮🇱🇫🇮 🇺🇸 (@IsRaeL777Amen) January 16, 2020

They r kinder than some humans — Linda Ness (@a1a697fbd80147c) January 15, 2020

Sharing is caring — Varun (@vaunsag) January 15, 2020

Some said the bird wasn’t feeding the fish, and may just be consuming water as it eats. Others said the duck’s actions may have been driven by the fact that is domesticated and is used to feeding the fish.

Cute, but domestic livestock, not natural. — Egiman (@Loligator13) January 17, 2020

99.9% sure this duck was trained to feed the fish… — Cozy Cottage Home (@CCHomeFurn) January 17, 2020

ducks do not make saliva, they have to drink to swallow…the fish are smart and opportunistic b/c ducks are really messy eaters 😂 — TheFloof (@omgwtfbrb1min) January 16, 2020

Ducks like to dip their food in water when eating. Doubt they are purposely feed fish . — Lynn Schultz (@LynnSch43763189) January 16, 2020

The ducks usually take a sip of water with the food, that’s all. — JMiguelDImbert (@JoseMDavilaI) January 16, 2020

The ducks wet the food pellets before swallowing. And the fish gets little outer wrappings in the process. People have long thought it to be an act of friendship 🙏🏼 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 15, 2020

