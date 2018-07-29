Netizens can’t have enough of this video of a dog who stole a GoPro camera

The footage has been shared by thousands of users online and watched by millions. (Source: Twitter) The footage has been shared by thousands of users online and watched by millions. (Source: Twitter)

There is no dearth of amazing content on social media and even the most random things can get people hooked for hours. Remember the lemon rolling down the hill video? Well, it seems Netizens have found another such video. With over 2.1 million views, the video of a dog stealing a GoPro camera from its owners is going viral.

The interesting footage shows a dog running away after the heist as the camera keeps recording the pooch and other dogs and occasionally a man trying to retrieve the camera from its mouth but fails. It goes without saying it’s hilarious to watch and has been shared on multiple social media platforms by many users.

Watch the video here:

Bless this doggo who stole a GoPro pic.twitter.com/tZwVdniJoQ — Jon Christian 🕵 (@Jon_Christian) July 29, 2018

And in case you enjoyed the original one, here’s a version with a background score that is being loved by all.

I added the ‘Bennie Hill’ theme music on top of that magical doggie Go Pro video, and now it’s a billion times more magical! 🔥😍🤡 pic.twitter.com/pEUBYhNYgo — Very Stable Genius (@Rantaramic) July 29, 2018

