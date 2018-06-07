VIDEO: Unfazed by heavy rain, Mumbai cop manages traffic, garners praise online

According to reports, the cop stood there at the junction for few hours ensuring smooth traffic for city communters during recent rainfall in the city. (Source: Twitter) According to reports, the cop stood there at the junction for few hours ensuring smooth traffic for city communters during recent rainfall in the city. (Source: Twitter)

As rains hit Mumbai earlier this week, a traffic police stationed at a junction managed vehicular movement without an umbrella or raincoat. Footages captured by passersby of the policeman performing his duty despite heavy rains were shared on social media.

The footage gained a lot attention on the virtual world with many saluting him. “The traffic cop should be rewarded and acknowledged for his terrific dedication. This is the difference between duty and a job,” wrote one while sharing the video.

Watch video here:

hats off to this Mumbai traffic police 💐🙏 @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/NFo6cw6GJD — Ajinkya Bapat (@ajinkyabapat1) June 7, 2018

Respect and Salute to Mumbai Police.

Yesterday One Hour Heavy Rain in Mumbai.

Every one Safe Under Shelter But The Saviours of City Stood Tall in the Rain.

Salutes Respect. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ulx6VGlXev — MohsiN (@Mohsin_shaikh01) June 5, 2018

Mumbai Traffic Police Serving in Heavy Rain – Duty First https://t.co/68HDSDag2z via @YouTube @mtptraffic The Traffic Cop should be rewarded and acknowledged for his terrific dedication. This is the difference between Duty and a Job — Mitesh Mehta (@miteshamehta) June 5, 2018

