VIDEO: Unfazed by heavy rain, Mumbai cop manages traffic, garners praise online

As rains hit Mumbai earlier this week, a traffic police stationed at a junction managed vehicular movement without an umbrella or raincoat. Footages captured by passersby of the policeman performing his duty despite heavy rains were shared on social media.
The footage gained a lot attention on the virtual world with many saluting him. “The traffic cop should be rewarded and acknowledged for his terrific dedication. This is the difference between duty and a job,” wrote one while sharing the video.
