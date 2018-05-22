VIDEO: This racer’s EPIC jump from his CRASHED bike is blowing people’s mind!

Czech motorcycle rider escapes crash by jumping over rival’s bike and finishes race. (Source: Kiko Giles/ Twitter) Czech motorcycle rider escapes crash by jumping over rival’s bike and finishes race. (Source: Kiko Giles/ Twitter)

In a jaw-dropping moment, a motorcycle racer from the Czech Republic escaped a crash with a mighty jump over a fellow racer and stunned everyone. During the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, Moto3 rider Jakub Kornfeil made an impromptu filmy stunt over his rival racer Enea Bastiannini’s bike after he toppled on the ground. Calling it one of the “craziest saves” in Moto3 history, Moto GP on Twitter shared the spectacular footage, and it went viral in no time.

What’s more stunning is that not only did Kornfeil make a miraculous escape from a crash, he managed to land safely on the ground in an upright position! As if that was not enough, despite landing on the gravel, he raced backed towards the finishing line and bagged the sixth position — only five seconds behind the winner!

Watch the breathtaking footage here:

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the miraculous save:

I just don’t understand how he managed to hit Bas’ bike, bunny hop over it, land in the gravel AND carry on going to get 6th. What is this damn sorcery?! https://t.co/0wOV0sBPiO — ☄Josie (@josievs) May 20, 2018

Jakub Kornfeil exceeding track limits, and invading French airspace… #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/EteLzyZpPN — Kiko Giles (@MotoGPKiko) May 20, 2018

Breaking news in Le Mans. Jakub Kornfeil has just landed!! pic.twitter.com/Gxmxoy08LF — Matthew Birt (@birtymotogp) May 20, 2018

That save by Jakub Kornfeil during Moto3 race… #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/tNi3Xt3jU8 — Scherazade Mulia Saraswati (@Scherazade02) May 20, 2018

There are good saves. There are great saves. And then there’s Jakub Kornfeil’s ridiculous Evel Knievel-style save at the start of the last lap of #Moto3 at #LeMans. pic.twitter.com/1FIjzBsM3H — Simon Head (@simonhead) May 20, 2018

Retweeted MotoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp): Every angle of Jakub Kornfeil’s barely believable Hollywood moment in Moto3… Just… HOW?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/T8T5EMvJAg https://t.co/tDV3KVfS3z — Peter Quenault (@pegeq) May 20, 2018

Describing the crazy jump later, the 25-year-old racer said, “The first thing I was thinking of was to open the gas and stand up on the pegs. The landing was so heavy, my rear suspension went down to its maximum. It even activated my leathers’ airbag.”

