Toggle Menu
Video: Moment when overhead road sign falls on car in Australia, driver cheats deathhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/video-moment-when-overhead-road-sign-falls-on-a-car-in-australia-driver-narrowly-escapes-death-5530504/

Video: Moment when overhead road sign falls on car in Australia, driver cheats death

Luckily the driver was safe and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with neck and hand injuries and is in a stable condition.

The horrifying moment was caught on a dashcam of a car behind it. (Source: 9News)

A 53-year-old woman in Australia narrowly escaped death as a huge road sign fell on her car on a highway. The woman was driving along Tullamarine Freeway in Melbourne when an overhead road sign came crashing down suddenly and smashed her car. However, the driver miraculously escaped suffering only minor injuries.

The horrifying moment of the accident was caught on a dashcam of another car coming just behind it in the highway. The video obtained exclusively by 9News, showed the extent of the accident caused by the falling of the five-by-four-metre sign that came loose. The freak accident happened at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, the report added.

She was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with neck and hand injuries and is in a stable condition, ABC News reported. “There were a lot of other cars on the road, she’s the only one that’s been hit by the sign,” Acting Sergeant Jason Lane from Fawkner Highway Patrol said. “It is unusual. I haven’t come across it before,” he added.

A thorough investigation has been launched into the accident.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Netizens are horrified over this unseasoned chicken, even Dictionary.com joined the debate
2 Bizarre video of man licking a stranger's doorbell goes viral, even the police is confused
3 Farah Khan's phone was busy but friend Sania Mirza had the best birthday wish for her