Video: Moment when overhead road sign falls on car in Australia, driver cheats death

A 53-year-old woman in Australia narrowly escaped death as a huge road sign fell on her car on a highway. The woman was driving along Tullamarine Freeway in Melbourne when an overhead road sign came crashing down suddenly and smashed her car. However, the driver miraculously escaped suffering only minor injuries.

The horrifying moment of the accident was caught on a dashcam of another car coming just behind it in the highway. The video obtained exclusively by 9News, showed the extent of the accident caused by the falling of the five-by-four-metre sign that came loose. The freak accident happened at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, the report added.

WATCH: This incredible dash cam vision shows the heart-stopping moment a freeway road sign came loose, crushing the car below. #9News Full story: https://t.co/7cSRwztboH pic.twitter.com/SnfCqHUZto — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) January 9, 2019

She was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with neck and hand injuries and is in a stable condition, ABC News reported. “There were a lot of other cars on the road, she’s the only one that’s been hit by the sign,” Acting Sergeant Jason Lane from Fawkner Highway Patrol said. “It is unusual. I haven’t come across it before,” he added.

Authorities are urgently trying to work out how an overhead freeway sign fell, crushing a passing driver’s car in Melbourne. Amazingly, she was not badly hurt and was taken to hospital in a stable condition suffering neck injuries. #Melbourne #7News pic.twitter.com/TBSh2SMMyg — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 9, 2019

A thorough investigation has been launched into the accident.