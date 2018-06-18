VIDEO: Missing woman’s body found inside 23-ft-long python in Indonesia

The locals spotted the huge snake with a swollen belly and suspected the woman must have been swallowed by it. The locals spotted the huge snake with a swollen belly and suspected the woman must have been swallowed by it.

An Indonesian woman who went missing while checking her vegetable garden has been found inside a 23-foot-long python’s stomach. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba from Muna Island in central Indonesia, went missing last week. The locals launched a search operation to trace her.

According to The Jakarta Post, after two days of searching, the villagers found a huge reptile with a swollen belly a few meters away from a garden where Tiba’s family found a few of her belongings.

The locals killed the snake and sliced open the belly to find the woman’s body intact. “When they cut open the snake’s belly they found Tiba’s body still intact with all her clothes,” the village chief, Faris told Associated Press. The footage of the village slicing open the python’s cadaver to reveal the woman’s body is now going viral.

[Warning: This is a graphic video. Viewer’s discretion advised.]

Watch the video here:

Earlier in 2017, a 25-year-old farmer’s body was retrieved from a 7-foot-long python in the village of Salubiro, on the eastern island of Sulawesi.

