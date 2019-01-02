Video: Miss Africa’s hair catches fire during presentation ceremony

Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde emerged as the winner of Miss Africa 2018 pageant recently. Following the announcement, as celebrations kicked off with ample fireworks near the stage, there was an unexpected fiery finish to the competition as her hair caught on fire.

Footage from the competition showed that Kasinde’s hair caught on fire from the sparks coming from the celebratory fireworks that were released during the annual pageant held in Cross River State in Nigeria as she was hugging a fellow contestant hearing her name as the winner. Luckily, before things went wary, a man jumped in behind her and helped to put out the flames.

Miss Congo, Kasinde’s hair caught on fire after she was crowned Miss Africa 2018 on stage. pic.twitter.com/6VxXGD58S5 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 28, 2018

The beauty queen later thanked her fans for all their support and says she is happy to be the new Miss Africa 2019 Calabar.