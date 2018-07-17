VIDEO: Michelle Obama dances at Beyoncé and Jay-Z Paris concert; Twitterati go wild

Michelle Obama with her daughters attended the show in Paris. (Source: Twitter) Michelle Obama with her daughters attended the show in Paris. (Source: Twitter)

Michelle Obama, who moved out of the White House almost two years ago, attended the Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Paris show recently along with her daughters, Malia and Sasha. Photos and videos of Michelle Obama enjoying the performance and grooving near the stage with Tina Lawson – Beyoncé’s mother – have gone viral.

Obama — in an all-white, three-piece outfit with espadrilles was seen having a great time and Queen Bee fans found it quite relatable. Beyoncé’s association with the Obamas is quite old.

Watch the video here:

Sasha and Malia Obama dancing with friends at Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s show in Paris. #OTRII #Round2 pic.twitter.com/H77M77Ppgd — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 16, 2018

Many went gaga and wished they were there with Obama to enjoy.

It made me smile to see Michelle Obama dance with Beyonce’s mom, at her concert. — Quéntin Marcellis (@QueMarcellis) July 17, 2018

Look at the Queens👸🏿👸🏼 — Keyon🍯 (@redjuly7) July 16, 2018

Tonight was the perfect day, i am in Paris, i watched the french team with 13 black players winning the game and becoming world champion. Beyonce singing in Paris and Michelle Obama is in Paris as well, Black excellence everywhere. https://t.co/9e81OB2ewD — Abigaëlle (@Abimeca) July 15, 2018

Michelle Obama dancing to “On to the Next One” at night 2 of the Paris stop of JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s #OTRII pic.twitter.com/F2JagQXfGc — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 16, 2018

Bihhh, Michelle Obama is in Paris with her girls to see Beyoncé. A friendship #OTRII pic.twitter.com/6mz6GNJxts — Diamond Gal (@_ofumaofuma_) July 15, 2018

Michelle Obama is at the Stade de France to watch the show #OTRII #Paris pic.twitter.com/5Y556OlI5n — Beyoncé Hive News (@BeyonceHiveNews) July 15, 2018

Michelle is so amazing and Beautiful OMG AS ALWAYS ! I love the Obama’s — Laila Blu’ (@LailaBlu1) July 16, 2018

My first lady @MichelleObama dancing in a short white set and platforms at the #OTRII concert in Paris with Mrs. Tina is everything I never knew I needed. pic.twitter.com/bamCWgX6Ui — kim possible (@KimeeBee) July 16, 2018

Yes, Mama Tina and First Lady Michelle. I love them. pic.twitter.com/ILccMn2dhQ — HouseOfZakiyah.com🛍 (@houseofz_) July 15, 2018

IM SOOOOOO LOVING THIS!!!!! — Euphoria5447 (@Pnutbutakups28) July 16, 2018

Wow @MichelleObama is so cool 😍 — ｓａｍ ｒｏｏｔ (@samta16) July 16, 2018

The performance in Paris coincided with the FIFA World Cup final, and while thousands cheered for France to win the cup, there was no dearth of supporters in their concert too.

