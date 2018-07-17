Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 17, 2018

VIDEO: Michelle Obama dances at Beyoncé and Jay-Z Paris concert; Twitterati go wild

Michelle Obama enjoying the performance of Beyoncé & JAY-Z was caught on camera by fans. She was found grooving near the stage with Tina Lawson, Beyoncé's mother -- and fans can't keep calm.

By: Trends Desk | Published: July 17, 2018 4:45:45 pm
michelle obama, michelle obama dance video, michelle obama beyonce concert dance, michelle obama paris dance, michelle obama dance beyonce mother, viral videos, indian express, Michelle Obama with her daughters attended the show in Paris. (Source: Twitter)

Michelle Obama, who moved out of the White House almost two years ago, attended the Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Paris show recently along with her daughters, Malia and Sasha. Photos and videos of Michelle Obama enjoying the performance and grooving near the stage with Tina Lawson – Beyoncé’s mother – have gone viral.

Obama — in an all-white, three-piece outfit with espadrilles was seen having a great time and Queen Bee fans found it quite relatable. Beyoncé’s association with the Obamas is quite old.

Watch the video here:

Many went gaga and wished they were there with Obama to enjoy.

The performance in Paris coincided with the FIFA World Cup final, and while thousands cheered for France to win the cup, there was no dearth of supporters in their concert too.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement