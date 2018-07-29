VIDEO: Men save dog from clutches of python, but not everyone is happy

The footage showed the man helping the dog attacking the giant snake even after it released the dog and people are divided. (Source: @kenradio/ Twitter) The footage showed the man helping the dog attacking the giant snake even after it released the dog and people are divided. (Source: @kenradio/ Twitter)

In a heroic act, three men saved a dog from the clutches of a huge snake that coiled around the pooch and tried to crush it to death. The brave act was filmed on camera and shared on Twitter on Sunday by Ken Rutkowski. Although the dog was saved, the video has people on the micro-blogging site miffed.

The footage showed a man pulling out the coiled reptile from the waters in a bid to save the dog. Two others joined in and as they manage to bring the snake back on the land, he tried to loosen the grip on the dog’s neck, with his bare hands. When he failed to do it with his hands, he got a big rod to attack the serpent to relieve the dog from its clutches. Eventually, the dog escapes as the python was hit repeatedly.

Men saves Dog from Python Attack pic.twitter.com/rmOqYJ7FLa — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) July 29, 2018

People were happy the dog survived and lauded the men for their brave act but not everyone was happy with the rescue operation. The footage showed the man kept on hitting the serpent even after the dog was left alone. Many asked was it justified to kill one animal to save another? Twitterati were divided and many were confused if that was the right move.

Don’t need to kill the python… the dog is safe hopefully. https://t.co/AXFPaF9XCh — R. TYLLER (@TerreurCosmic) July 29, 2018

We’ll done but why hit the snake after the dog was released? It’s what snakes do…..especially pythons… https://t.co/QYzrKNDMk7 — Powdercoating-shropshire (@h2oblast) July 29, 2018

This is amazing but do we choose a dog over a python? https://t.co/yj8jg22FAH — El doctor🌀 (@mijasta_triste) July 29, 2018

That is one lucky 🐶…the 🐍 takes some brutal shots to the head too 😮😮 https://t.co/a9eA7wCnZo — Chris Koyle (@Chris_Koyle) July 29, 2018

“beatin’ the snake” takes on a whole different meaning here… https://t.co/C1L5rHpCF6 — Lars Hamilton (@HamiltonLars) July 29, 2018

There was no reason to kill the snake. You can’t be mad at an animal for doing what is in its nature. Just because your dog is part of the family doesn’t mean it’s removed from the food chain — Kaloni Sharee (@lonibear_xoxo) July 29, 2018

I think the people in the comments are missing that fact: If it can grab a dog this size, it could have certainly grabbed a child! The snake had to go. — Shae (@tweet_on_earth) July 29, 2018

Dog is part of the family. If you see your family gets attacked by a python, would you just shrugged it off and call it “nature”? Sometimes we speak so much for animal rights we can’t decide by common sense. — ⒼⒾⓊ (@giusepphine) July 29, 2018

At first I was like, “OhEmGee, save the dog, save the dog!” Then I was like, “aww that poor snake. He was just tryna get a meal he aint have to get bashed in the head like that, he already let the dog go, damn.” — CrissyMartinez🏳️‍🌈 (@eat_this_crissy) July 29, 2018

Oh, my God. 😨 I think it’s okay to kill snakes or other dangerous animals (scorpions, etc.) if it is at risk of threatening our lives or pets. It’s logical, isn’t it? — Ray Indra (@ray_indra) July 29, 2018

Glad the dog rescued. But they should just let the phyton go after the dog released. They shouldn’t hit the phyton till the last second. That’s cruel 😣 — ☆ 별 ☆ (@im_aBlackStar) July 29, 2018

I doubt it survived that, look like it died at the end but who knows… — ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@Hurley_90) July 29, 2018

The Dog’s Free!!!!! STOP Hitting the Snake!!!! 😤🤯😡 — Gazellera (@Gazellera) July 29, 2018

It’s not sure if the snake died but it was certainly hurt badly was seen motionless as the footage ended. Another such incident had happened in Thailand last month stirring a similar reaction.

