Sunday, July 29, 2018
VIDEO: Men save dog from clutches of python, but not everyone is happy

In a heroic act, three men saved a dog from the clutches of a huge snake that coiled around the pooch and tried to crush it to death. The brave act was filmed on camera and shared on Twitter on Sunday by Ken Rutkowski. Although the dog was saved, the video has people on the […]

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2018 4:28:23 pm
python attack video, python attack dog, dog saved from python, men save dog from snake, snake rescue videos, viral videos, animal videos, indian express The footage showed the man helping the dog attacking the giant snake even after it released the dog and people are divided. (Source: @kenradio/ Twitter)
In a heroic act, three men saved a dog from the clutches of a huge snake that coiled around the pooch and tried to crush it to death. The brave act was filmed on camera and shared on Twitter on Sunday by Ken Rutkowski. Although the dog was saved, the video has people on the micro-blogging site miffed.

The footage showed a man pulling out the coiled reptile from the waters in a bid to save the dog. Two others joined in and as they manage to bring the snake back on the land, he tried to loosen the grip on the dog’s neck, with his bare hands. When he failed to do it with his hands, he got a big rod to attack the serpent to relieve the dog from its clutches. Eventually, the dog escapes as the python was hit repeatedly.

Watch the video here:

People were happy the dog survived and lauded the men for their brave act but not everyone was happy with the rescue operation. The footage showed the man kept on hitting the serpent even after the dog was left alone. Many asked was it justified to kill one animal to save another? Twitterati were divided and many were confused if that was the right move.

It’s not sure if the snake died but it was certainly hurt badly was seen motionless as the footage ended. Another such incident had happened in Thailand last month stirring a similar reaction.

