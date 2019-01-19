Video: Man jumps from cruise ship’s 11th floor balcony in daredevil stunt

To earn ‘fifteen minutes of fame’, a 21-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington, risked his life and jumped from the 11th-floor balcony of a cruise ship. Nick Naydev, not only plunged into the waters but also filmed it and shared it on Instagram, where it went viral, however, not for all the right reasons. As the footage went viral, it led to a ban and now he and his friends have been banned from Royal Caribbean for life.

The scary video of the jump, uploaded to Naydev’s profile, showed him plunging in the ocean without any safety gears. According to local KPTV, the jump was on the cruising celebrating his friend’s 25th birthday and “toward the end of the trip, he decided to jump from the eleventh story of the cruise ship called Symphony of the Seas.”

The jump, which happened during a port stop in Nassau, Bahamas, as the cruise was heading to Miami, he said after the fall he had to wave down a small boat to pick him up. Although, now he is not so happy about his decision.

Royal Caribbean condemned the stunt and said it was considering legal action, The Telegraph reported. A spokesperson said: “This was stupid and reckless behaviour, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again. We are exploring legal action.”