VIDEO: Dog owner spots its pet holding a pair of scissors in its mouth

The Internet is a minefield of delightfully strange things. And it is full of many weird and incredibly funny videos on wild animals, pet dogs and cats too. While in some, animals can be seen stealing a wallet or poking a credit card to buy a railway ticket, another funny 8-second clip of a dog with a pair of scissors in its mouth has surfaced online.

When the dog was told to let go off the scissors by its owner, it ran away immediately. While many viewers were amused after looking at the dog running with the scissors in its mouth, others were concerned whether the dog was hurt or not.

