Video: Man complains of itchy ear, doctors find spider weaving webs inside

Literally proving one’s worst nightmare true, a Chinese man who complained of an itchy ear found out it was caused by nothing but a spider. Yes, when he visited the doctor recently, upon examination, it was revealed that not only was there a live insect living inside his ear but it was building its nest by weaving cobweb.

According to local reports, the patient identified as Li, who is in his 20s, went to the Affiliated Hospital of Yangzhou University Medical School in Yangzhou to seek the help of an ENT specialist after experiencing a “crawling sensation” and constant itching.

Initially, doctors failed to notice anything abnormal with their bare eyes. However, with the help of a microscope, they were shocked when they spotted a grey spider crawling in the patient’s ear canal.

As the spider had been weaving webs in Li’s ear, “therefore they suspected it had been living inside the man for quite a while”, doctors told Yangzhou TV Station.

Luckily, the spider was removed in time and the patient did not sustain any injuries. The surgeon gently injected saline solution into Li ear and successfully got rid of the spider.