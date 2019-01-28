Video: Little girl slips from third floor balcony, dangles by neck in China

A little girl was spotted dangling by her neck from the balcony of her home in China. The child was trapped between the railings by her neck and was seen hanging outside the building from the third floor.

The shocking incident occurred in southwest China’s Yunlong county and left many people alarmed on the road. Luckily, two perturbed men from the crowd rushed to help the child and save her in time.

In a video, recorded by an onlooker, the child is seen hanging while two men rushed to climb up with the help of a ladder and reached on the second floor to rescue the baby. According to CGTN, the accident happened on Friday when the child was alone at her home.

According to reports, the little girl was rescued unharmed. Many lauded the men for rescuing the child on social media.

Last year, a similar incident had happened in France, when a toddler was spotted hanging from the balcony and a man later dubbed as ‘Paris Spiderman’ scaled a four-storied building without any harness with bare hands in a few seconds to save the child.

Also, in China, a child was seen dangling by his neck caught in a huge Ferris wheel cabin. Fortunately, the boy’s neck was trapped in the metal bars of the cabin which prevented him from falling to the ground.