WATCH: Kangaroo joins a football match in Australia but turns out to be really bad at goalkeeping

With the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018, it’s not just the fans of the sport from across the world that are gripped by the football fever. In fact, recently, in Canberra, Australia, a kangaroo tried to get some action on a soccer field by intruding a football match. But unfortunately, as it turns out, he seemed like he could use some practice because boy, was he bad at goalkeeping! As he decided to hop onto the football ground, interrupting a match between two local teams, this kangaroo’s special appearance went viral on the Internet.

Not just the players and audience, commentators too were excited to see the new ‘playa’, obviously so, and discussed how they never got to do a commentary on a kangaroo before. As players passed a few balls to him standing near the goal post, the novice seemed to have not very impressive skills to save but was too keen to leave despite being chased by a pick-up truck. Finally, after being chased around for a while, he decided to retreat, probably after realising this was not his cup of tea to begin with.

