Toggle Menu
Japanese PM installed beaver door-knocker he brought back from Canada, now everyone wants ithttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/video-japanese-pm-installed-the-beaver-door-knocker-he-brought-back-from-canada-5710373/

Japanese PM installed beaver door-knocker he brought back from Canada, now everyone wants it

His excitement about the souvenir was apparent in the caption, in which he wrote that he "immediately" installed it after bringing it back from Canada.

Shinzo Abe, beaver knocker, Shinzo Abe beaver knocker, japan pm beaver knocker, Shinzo Abe beaver knocker video, wooden beaver nocker canada, abe canada gift, viral news, indian express
Seeing the cute beaver knocker put up by the Japanese PM, Twitterati now wants one for themselves.

It’s not unusual to get excited about souvenirs brought back from a foreign country, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe too showed off his excitement on Instagram recently. The PM, who was on a diplomatic tour in Canada last week, brought back signature beaver knocker with him and couldn’t wait until install it!

Talking to Instagram, the world leader, flaunted his DIY skills and affixed the handmade wooden knocker on the door at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi, where he was taking some time off with his wife.

The cheerful video showed the PM hammering nails on to the new wooden knocker, while at the end of the clip, his wife Akie is seen laughing as she tried the door knocker for the first time.

His excitement about the souvenir was apparent in the caption, in which he wrote that he “immediately” installed it after bringing it back from Canada. The brief clip created a huge buzz on the app, with it being viewed more than two lakh times and been shared widely on other social media.

Advertising

On Twitter, the buzz grew louder and many demanded they need the wooden knocker for themselves too.

The video also left the Canadian maker of the knocker thrilled. Jean-Lionel Tremblay, one member of a brotherly duo of wood carvers north of Quebec City, said someone from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office had called the shop looking for a carving. However, at that time it was not known that it would be given as a gift to the Japanese leader, Canadian Press reported. “It makes me happy,” the sculptor said in an interview.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This dog is winning hearts online as he fosters abandoned kittens
2 This ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan has become fodder for new desi memes
3 'Unsung heroes': Odisha cops win hearts for rescuing people against all odds in wake of cyclone Fani