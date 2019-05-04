Japanese PM installed beaver door-knocker he brought back from Canada, now everyone wants it

It’s not unusual to get excited about souvenirs brought back from a foreign country, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe too showed off his excitement on Instagram recently. The PM, who was on a diplomatic tour in Canada last week, brought back signature beaver knocker with him and couldn’t wait until install it!

Advertising

Talking to Instagram, the world leader, flaunted his DIY skills and affixed the handmade wooden knocker on the door at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi, where he was taking some time off with his wife.

The cheerful video showed the PM hammering nails on to the new wooden knocker, while at the end of the clip, his wife Akie is seen laughing as she tried the door knocker for the first time.

His excitement about the souvenir was apparent in the caption, in which he wrote that he “immediately” installed it after bringing it back from Canada. The brief clip created a huge buzz on the app, with it being viewed more than two lakh times and been shared widely on other social media.

Advertising

On Twitter, the buzz grew louder and many demanded they need the wooden knocker for themselves too.

That’s literally the best post of the week hands down. I need a beaver door knocker now. #LastRT — 絵凛 (@erixhachi) May 4, 2019

This has won the Internet and should be pinned above everything. https://t.co/6OJABSOLMG — Tristan Palmer (@Tristan_Palmer) May 4, 2019

@lindag1966 Now I NEED a beaver door-knocker. I could make one of those. Wood carver here. My beaver might look more like a beaver. Or, not. https://t.co/luvfh9VkXf — Cooper Hawke (@cooperhawke) May 4, 2019

“Come and knock on our door…We’ve been waiting for you…” 🎶 https://t.co/kqcmCkkSjK — Alex Swann (@swannsky) May 4, 2019

Dear Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau – I know I’m not a Prime Minister, but will you PLEASE send me a beaver door knocker too? Thanks in advance. https://t.co/6k5GHWBa76 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2019

1) I need this beaver knocker for a lot of reasons I can’t express in 280 characters 2) I’ve seen this 20 times #BeaverKnocker https://t.co/c4xTGW5wzO — Tpayz 🇺🇸🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 (@TDPandGT) May 3, 2019

I didn’t know I needed this until now, both watching Shinzo Abe install a beaver and also that I need a beaver door knocker. https://t.co/MQQ8hcafCu — andrea (@andreacpa0) May 3, 2019

this clip of the Prime Minister of Japan installing a beaver door knocker at his house is too wholesome 😂😭 https://t.co/TxQhyzRRFI — Pam Kaur (@pam_1k) May 3, 2019

The Japanese really are the world’s most polite people. Almost any other world leader would have “forgotten” the gift in the hotel room … https://t.co/QQMNclwkiB — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 2, 2019

I simply cannot fathom why, but Shinzo Abe installing a beaver knocker is all I need in life right now. https://t.co/UBKicW7pPF — Circus Freaks 2020 (@CircusFreaks20) May 2, 2019

No home is complete without a beaver door knocker. https://t.co/BKOqYZWOQC — Keith Mills (@KeithMillsD7) May 2, 2019

35 years in this great country and I have never seen such a glorious door knocker. But I need one for my home #Canada #beavers https://t.co/sTJzAIetKL — Robert MacLeod (@Robby_Mac) May 2, 2019

The video also left the Canadian maker of the knocker thrilled. Jean-Lionel Tremblay, one member of a brotherly duo of wood carvers north of Quebec City, said someone from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office had called the shop looking for a carving. However, at that time it was not known that it would be given as a gift to the Japanese leader, Canadian Press reported. “It makes me happy,” the sculptor said in an interview.