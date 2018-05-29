VIDEO: Japanese ‘pleasure’ industry looks to cash in on 2020 Olympics

Follow Us:
To get the best out of the 2020 Olympics, the "pleasure industry" in Japan, where the world's thinnest condoms are produced, seems to be eyeing the mega sports event too. Watch the video.

Japan is all set to host the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and then the 2020 Olympics. To get the best out of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the “pleasure industry” in Japan, where the world’s thinnest condoms are produced, seems to be eyeing the mega sports event to make some great profits.

Companies like Sagami are gearing up — not just to entice visitors, but athletes too. Well, that’s not all. There seem to be many other arrangements in the pipeline for the much awaited Olympics.

Planning to visit the country two years later? Tell us in the comments below.

