Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

VIDEO: Is that a snake, a creepy worm or a robot? Watch this clip that’s confusing people

Scared of snakes, or fascinated by their movement? A soft robot inspired by snakeskin has been developed using scales made of kirigami - an ancient Japanese paper craft. Watch the video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 10:07:34 pm
snake, creepy crawly, snake robot, reptile robot, robot developed using snake scales, robotic scales, indian express, indian express news As the robot stretches, it grips the ground just like snakeskin. (Source: Harvard University/YouTube)
Related News

Are you scared of creepy crawlies and slimy reptiles? This soft robot inspired by snakeskin will leave you horror-stricken. A team of researchers from the Harvard John A Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) developed the robot, and it might just scare the living daylights out of many.

“The soft robotic scales are made using kirigami – an ancient Japanese paper craft that relies on cuts, rather than origami folds, to change the properties of a material. As the robot stretches, the flat kirigami surface is transformed into a 3D-textured surface, which grips the ground just like snake skin,” a 1.51-minute clip showing the robot has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

 

Wondering why there was a need for such a technology? It has been developed in order to deploy the robots in disaster zones where walking might not be possible.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now