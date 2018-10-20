VIDEO: Indian Express makes it to Ellen Show

Ellen Show featured the front page of Indian Express newspaper on the Section 377 verdict.

India’s decision to decriminalise homosexuality has not only been celebrated in the country but even praised across the globe. So, it was not surprising that it got everyone talking from international newspapers to TV talk shows. Recently, The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar appeared on the Ellen Show, and the show host and popular LGBTQ activist Ellen DeGeneres too brought the topic up. Praising the country’s decision to let everyone choice whom they love, Nayyar went emotional and to show the historic decision. The show featured the front page of The Indian Express.

The front page of the newspaper published on September 7, a day after the verdict was announced read, “Love at first right”. It featured activists and petitioners Kesav Suri and his partner Cyril Feuillebois celebrating the Supreme Court verdict reading down 158-year-old Section 377 that held same-sex relations unnatural, and therefore, criminal.

Watch the video here:

Nayyar also spoke about the last few days of shooting his television debut The Big Bang Theory, the longest sitcom as they are in their final season.

