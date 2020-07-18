What if birds had arms? Photoshopped video leaves internet in splits

Many are now requesting the video editor to release a longer video as they are totally in love with the idea of birds having arms. (Source: CurlyKidlife/ Instagram) Many are now requesting the video editor to release a longer video as they are totally in love with the idea of birds having arms. (Source: CurlyKidlife/ Instagram)

There is no dearth of entertainment on social media to cheer one up amid the gloomy times of the pandemic. Currently, netizens are hooked to a video that shows what would happen if birds had arms. Edited to the background music of the iconic ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ by Electric Light Orchestra, the short video of less than 30 seconds has taken social media by storm.

Popular British video-content creator Duncan Evans has showed off his Photoshop skills by attaching human arms to birds, to help re-imagine them doing mundane chores. From washing clothes and dishes to clicking selfies and even playing the guitar, the many tasks performed by birds like penguins and sea gulls has started a laughing riot.

Shared on his official channels ‘CurlyKidLife’, the video has amassing over 17 millions views on Facebook, and another 6 million views on Twitter in a day since it was shared.

People were impressed by the editing, and also remarked that the tasks assigned to each bird fit perfectly with its nature. As the video gained more and more views, most were left in splits seeing the birds doing regular jobs like humans.

Amazing I have seen thrice time 😀😀 and can not stop to see it https://t.co/vvWBLjpfdY — Rishabh Baranwal (@riii1232) July 18, 2020

This is SO BRILLIANT https://t.co/TgQn9nQYIu — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 17, 2020

This is why I pay for internet. https://t.co/H7g5K60XKb — Don Chutin tosigoso (@don_chutin) July 18, 2020

I needed a good laugh tonight and this video helped. 😂 https://t.co/8whKUPWntp — DuckDuckGoose (@DuckDuc15568176) July 18, 2020

It fits perfectly. — Crystal (@Jeh_Crystal) July 17, 2020

@FireSisterBee @Owlmandias This fits way to well. The penguins are best part same as the sea gulls. — Avigncourt 🇦🇺 (@Avigncourt) July 17, 2020

I don’t think I can listen to Mr. Blue sky without these visuals in my head anymore — Anisha Anand (@monkeyexodus) July 17, 2020

Imagine the anxiety you’d have knowing a bird can fly in and slap you at any given moment. — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@bitchwiddaheart) July 17, 2020

This is the weirdest thing I’ve seen in 2020 and that’s saying a lot🤣🤣 — Rithin Marruz Zahran (@MarruzRithin) July 17, 2020

I’m disappointed that none of these birds where on Twitter tweeting — Steven DeVitoo (@StevenDeVitoo) July 17, 2020

Which is your favourite bird in the video?

