Saturday, July 18, 2020
What if birds had arms? Photoshopped video leaves internet in splits

Edited to the background music of the iconic 'Mr. Blue Sky' by Electric Light Orchestra, the short video of less than 30 seconds has taken social media by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2020 2:26:41 pm
birds with arms, birds with arms video, if birds had hands video, funny animal videos, curly kid life bird video, viral videos, indian express Many are now requesting the video editor to release a longer video as they are totally in love with the idea of birds having arms. (Source: CurlyKidlife/ Instagram)

There is no dearth of entertainment on social media to cheer one up amid the gloomy times of the pandemic. Currently, netizens are hooked to a video that shows what would happen if birds had arms. Edited to the background music of the iconic ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ by Electric Light Orchestra, the short video of less than 30 seconds has taken social media by storm.

Popular British video-content creator Duncan Evans has showed off his Photoshop skills by attaching human arms to birds, to help re-imagine them doing mundane chores. From washing clothes and dishes to clicking selfies and even playing the guitar, the many tasks performed by birds like penguins and sea gulls has started a laughing riot.

Shared on his official channels ‘CurlyKidLife’, the video has amassing over 17 millions views on Facebook, and another 6 million views on Twitter in a day since it was shared.

Watch the video here:

People were impressed by the editing, and also remarked that the tasks assigned to each bird fit perfectly with its nature. As the video gained more and more views, most were left in splits seeing the birds doing regular jobs like humans.

Which is your favourite bird in the video?

