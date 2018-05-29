Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
  • VIDEO: Two monkeys have a human-like punch fight; photographer’s perfectly-timed clicks go viral

A series of pictures taken by a British photographer are going viral. Two cheeky monkeys can be seen giving each other human-like punches, and the pictures are winning hearts online.

Written by Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 9:44:00 pm

 

Wildlife photography has its own share of risks and thrilling moments. One such adventurous shoot is doing the rounds for a while now. A series of pictures taken by a British photographer David Williams, who lives in Japan, were later converted into a video and are going viral.

In the video, two monkeys can be seen involved in a tough fight with each other. Also known as the snow monkeys, they live at Tokyo’s Tama Zoo. The perfectly timed clicks, which show how the two creatures are engrossed in the banana playoff, seem to be winning hearts online.

Adorable, isn’t it?

