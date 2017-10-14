VIDEO: This little girl dancing like no one is watching will make you go gaga

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 14, 2017 1:13:59 am
cute girls dancing, cute girls dancing video, cute girls dance recitals, preschool dance recitals, preschool dance performance, social media viral, viral video, indian express, indian express news Dance like no one is watching! (Source: Randall Burns/YouTube)
Watching little ones at a dance rehearsal is quite amusing. Have you ever seen little ones dancing nervously as their parents clap to cheer them up? Here is a video of a dance rehearsal that will crack you up. One of the girls in the group is so confident that she is giving all her mates a really tough challenge.

As the song ‘Broadway Baby’ begins and the camera zooms in on three little preschoolers standing at the end of a dance line, a cute little girl starts dancing to the tunes. She’s not even trying to hit the choreographed steps — and that’s what makes her performance so amazing. The audience cannot help laughing, and are complete; enchanted by her animated moves.

Watch the video here.

