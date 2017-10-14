VIDEO: This little girl dancing like no one is watching will make you go gaga

Dance like no one is watching! (Source: Randall Burns/YouTube) Dance like no one is watching! (Source: Randall Burns/YouTube)

Watching little ones at a dance rehearsal is quite amusing. Have you ever seen little ones dancing nervously as their parents clap to cheer them up? Here is a video of a dance rehearsal that will crack you up. One of the girls in the group is so confident that she is giving all her mates a really tough challenge.

As the song ‘Broadway Baby’ begins and the camera zooms in on three little preschoolers standing at the end of a dance line, a cute little girl starts dancing to the tunes. She’s not even trying to hit the choreographed steps — and that’s what makes her performance so amazing. The audience cannot help laughing, and are complete; enchanted by her animated moves.

Watch the video here.

