VIDEO: This GORILLA gives competition to Deepika Padukone in the ‘Ghoomar’ song

It seems as if the gorilla is really dancing to Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar from Padmavati. (Source: YouTube)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ may be under a serious debate with Karni Sena, who recently threatened to “cut” Deepika Padukone’s nose, but there is no denying that the trailer and songs have floored the audience across the globe. Padukone’s Ghoomar being the top pick of the month, most fans are gripped in its fever and have been giving a shot to its complicated choreography. Adding to the sea of Ghoomar mash-up videos, another one has been going viral with a twirling gorilla!

Yes, you read it right. The spoof video shows a big, joyous ape dancing in a blue bathtub, splashing water as it spreads its arms and enjoys the song. The amazing rendition is perfectly in sync and seems quite identical to Padukone’s pose sans the lamps. The video was shared on Facebook and it has created a huge buzz. In case you’re wondering who the mammal doing ‘pique’ ballet moves is, it’s Zola from the Dallas Zoo.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd