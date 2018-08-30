Video featuring Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali has people in splits!

Inspired by Baahubali, the video shows Chouhan playing Prabhas’ role. (Source: Beyondust Digital Studio/ Youtube) Inspired by Baahubali, the video shows Chouhan playing Prabhas’ role. (Source: Beyondust Digital Studio/ Youtube)

Even though Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is still away by a few months, quirky campaigns have begun. One such fan-made video has gone viral, which features state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali! The 2-minute long video features almost everyone, from Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi.

The spoof footage made with iconic scenes from SS Rajmouli’s action-packed film shows Chouhan gallantly fighting Jyotiraditya Scindia, who plays Balladev. As Chouhan is seen fighting the Congress Kal, the fan didn’t even miss him carrying the Shiva Linga on his shoulder. And if all this was not enough, there are even cameo by Rahul Gandhi and former state chief minister Digvijay Singh.

Watch the video here:

Share your thoughts on the video below.

