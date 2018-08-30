Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Video featuring Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali has people in splits!

As Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in later this year, campaign videos have started doing rounds online, one such video inspired by Baahubali shows Chouhan playing Prabhas's role.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2018 8:15:28 pm
shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh election. shivraj singh chouhan baahubali video, MP election spoof video, india news, indian express Inspired by Baahubali, the video shows Chouhan playing Prabhas’ role. (Source: Beyondust Digital Studio/ Youtube)
Even though Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is still away by a few months, quirky campaigns have begun. One such fan-made video has gone viral, which features state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali! The 2-minute long video features almost everyone, from Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi.

The spoof footage made with iconic scenes from SS Rajmouli’s action-packed film shows Chouhan gallantly fighting Jyotiraditya Scindia, who plays Balladev. As Chouhan is seen fighting the Congress Kal, the fan didn’t even miss him carrying the Shiva Linga on his shoulder. And if all this was not enough, there are even cameo by Rahul Gandhi and former state chief minister Digvijay Singh.

Watch the video here:

