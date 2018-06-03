VIDEO: Enjoyed Govinda fan’s dance? Check out this Kerala couple’s brilliant moves that is going viral

The famous photographer from Kerala stole the show at his friend’s daughter’s wedding with his fusion style of dancing. (Source: Balan Madhavan/ Facebook) The famous photographer from Kerala stole the show at his friend’s daughter’s wedding with his fusion style of dancing. (Source: Balan Madhavan/ Facebook)

As Netizens are going gaga over the quirky moves of viral ‘Govinda Uncle’, here’s another uncle who has taken the Internet by storm with his dancing skills. Yes, this time it’s an ‘uncle’ from Kerala who left people on social media amazed with his quirky footwork and even doing a lift with his wife. The footage shows famous wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan dancing at a pre-wedding party of his friend’s daughter. Dancing to ‘Ponmagal Vandaal’, a Tamil hit composed by A R Rahman for Vijay-starrer film Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, Madhavan and his wife Latha is seen enjoying themselves on stage as audience cheers.

Entertaining guests not just with some quirky moves, the 55-year-old man is seen showing off some Cha Cha Cha and breakdance moves too. His wife equally matched her husband’s steps and enthralled all. Although the footage is from last year, it resurfaced online after, Govinda fan Sanjeev Srivastava’s video from Bhopal went viral.

Watch the video here:

