VIDEO: Elderly couple left shocked after African snake appears in their oven

An elderly couple was surprised by an unexpected guest — a 3ft snake — when they opened the oven at their home in Stockport, Greater Manchester. Shocked, the duo called animal rescuers in Britain informing them about the African brown snake, The Independent reported.

According to the report, the couple discovered the snake when they were preparing to cook some chips in the oven. “When I opened the oven door and saw it I got the shock of my life,” the 82-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the news website. “I have recently had a cataract operation and was wondering if my eyes were deceiving me – but my husband saw it too,” she added.

Days before the incident, the unnamed lady had already called Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) claiming she had sighted a snake in their house. However, they weren’t able to locate it. When the snake reappeared — this time in the oven — an RSPCA officer was called to remove it.

The elderly woman told the news website, “I gave the RSPCA inspector a big hug and a cup of tea afterwards, but I went off the idea of oven chips so sent my husband to the fish and chip shop instead.” The officer who removed the snake said that it was most likely an escaped pet which is not venomous.

