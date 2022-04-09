scorecardresearch
Video of two dogs ‘hanging out’ together delights netizens

In a viral video, the dogs are seen running across the room to first climb up a big box and then a table, before jumping to reach a swing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 9, 2022 8:35:53 pm
cute dog video, pets when left alone, dogs when left alone videos, dogs having fun videos, viral videos, indian expressThe playful dogs are seen running across the room to first climb up a big box and then a table, before jumping to reach the swing

Have you ever wondered what happens when pets are left alone in the house? While some may remain well-behaved even when unsupervised, others can be in the mood to have some fun. A video of two dogs enjoying themselves when left alone in a house has gone viral recently.

In the undated video doing the rounds on the internet, the dogs are seen playing on their own in what looks like a makeshift storeroom. Taking turns, the super-excited canines are seen climbing up on a wooden table to take a plunge and hang onto what looks like a tangled-up nylon rope swing.

The playful dogs are seen running across the room to first climb up a big box and then a table, before jumping to reach the swing. And even though one misses the chance to latch on, it keeps trying and succeeds at last. Finally, the two partners-in-crime are left dangling onto the rope nonchalantly for a while.

Watch their cute, mischievous moment here:

The moment caught on what looks like a pet camera has left netizens amused, with the video amassing nearly 2 million views in less than a day. As people were delighted to see the two dogs having so much fun, one quipped: “Now I understood the meaning of ‘hanging out with friend’.”

