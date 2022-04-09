Video of two dogs ‘hanging out’ together delights netizens

Have you ever wondered what happens when pets are left alone in the house? While some may remain well-behaved even when unsupervised, others can be in the mood to have some fun. A video of two dogs enjoying themselves when left alone in a house has gone viral recently.

In the undated video doing the rounds on the internet, the dogs are seen playing on their own in what looks like a makeshift storeroom. Taking turns, the super-excited canines are seen climbing up on a wooden table to take a plunge and hang onto what looks like a tangled-up nylon rope swing.

The playful dogs are seen running across the room to first climb up a big box and then a table, before jumping to reach the swing. And even though one misses the chance to latch on, it keeps trying and succeeds at last. Finally, the two partners-in-crime are left dangling onto the rope nonchalantly for a while.

Watch their cute, mischievous moment here:

When you leave 🐶🐶 home alone 😂 pic.twitter.com/CnFeuaV9oE — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) April 9, 2022

The moment caught on what looks like a pet camera has left netizens amused, with the video amassing nearly 2 million views in less than a day. As people were delighted to see the two dogs having so much fun, one quipped: “Now I understood the meaning of ‘hanging out with friend’.”

That second little dog was determined it was getting on…..clearly enjoying themselves😂😅😂😅😂😅❤️❤️❤️ — Millie C (@MillieC02695662) April 9, 2022

I can hear it now when they get home. . . . So what did you two do today ? Oh, you know. Just. . . Hung around.

LOL 😂😂😂 — Wicked Redhead (@WickedTrista) April 9, 2022

this is what my kids like to do — Giraffe Pussy (@pussystayultra) April 8, 2022

Just improvise a small swing… it doesn’t take much to have fun! — Antonio Rosato  (@antoniorosato72) April 8, 2022

Two small winners for the next Got Talent 😂 — Tina🇮🇹 (@claudiantin) April 8, 2022

Now I understood the meaning of “hanging out with friend” — Kaz Muthusami (@KazMuthu) April 8, 2022

😂😂 look how much their tails are wagging as they swing lol! https://t.co/EsBqEN1eyJ — Graham Churcher (@Graham_Churcher) April 9, 2022

This had me laughing out loud 😂 https://t.co/HWclXoKoPA — Lee Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 (@LeeSmith1980) April 9, 2022

This is something that My Ring Cam would capture … Huskies in Action😐😂 — All Canadian (@integritycdn) April 9, 2022