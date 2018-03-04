VIDEO: This dog is really good with numbers; can even solve math equations!

This dog clearly knows the number game well. (Source: The Dodo/YouTube) This dog clearly knows the number game well. (Source: The Dodo/YouTube)

Animals are capable of doing some really strange things. While some throw away cash like it is nobody’s business, some can amuse you with their endearing acts. Others, however, can surprise you with their intelligence. In a video uploaded online a dog does what many of us “hoomans” are scared to do… solve math problems!

In the clip, the owner of the dog shows the animal numbers and, believe it or not, the dog barks out as many number of times as the figure shown. For instance, when the owner shows the animal the number three, the dog barks three times. And it does not stop at that. The dog does addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square roots and gives the answers by barking them out.

Don’t believe us? Watch the video here.

Do you think you’d want to take this dog on during a math test? Tell us in the comments below.

