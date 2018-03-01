Follow Us:
VIDEO: Dog longingly chases the same train every night at Mumbai railway station

A stray dog longingly stares at the ladies' compartment of a train and then runs behind it as it paces ahead. It has been mysteriously spotted at the station waiting night after night since January 2.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 10:19:16 pm
dog chases train, dog runs after train, mumbai railway station, mumbai station dog runs after train, hachi a dogs tale, train dog, indian express, indian express news Doesn’t it remind you of the movie ‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’? (Source: CGTN/YouTube)
In a mysterious case, a dog has been spotted at the Mumbai railway station to chase the same train every night. Reportedly, it was first seen standing on platform number one at Kanjurmarg station on January 2. According to a report by CGTN, the stray dog longingly stares at the women’s compartment and then runs behind the train as it paces ahead.

“No one knows why it does so, but commuters suspect that the dog, who has made four babies, is looking for a former owner or a commuter who used to feed it,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here.

 

Doesn’t the story remind you of the movie Hachi: A Dog’s Tale? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

