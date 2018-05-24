Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
VIDEO: How do things unfold at a DYSFUNCTIONAL family’s dinner table?

Titled 'Family Dinner', a video shows Lauren Ell's dysfunctional family dinner where her brother hates everyone, her sister is a trouble maker, her mother is a Jewish and her father has short temper.

New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 10:46:35 pm
How does a (dysfunctional) family have dinner? Watch this video to know.
One might argue that all families are a bit dysfunctional but well, some are more than the rest. A video posted by the YouTube channel eLL Cartoons shows one such family.

Titled ‘Family Dinner’, it shows Lauren Ell’s dysfunctional family dinner — where her brother hates everyone, her sister is a trouble maker, her mother is a Jewish and her father has short temper. So how did you think things unfold on the table? Do they fight, bicker or eat in silence? Watch the video to find out.

Watch the video here.

 

Did you find the video relateable? Tell us in the comments below.

