Saturday, June 30, 2018
  • WATCH: These videos of Diego Maradona’s reactions during the World Cup will leave you ROFL-ing!

WATCH: These videos of Diego Maradona’s reactions during the World Cup will leave you ROFL-ing!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 10:15:06 pm
France vs Argentina, France vs Argentina score, maradona, maradona reactions, Fifa world cup, fifa world cup 2018, Fifa world cup final 16, Argentina score, Messi goal. goals scored messi, sports news, indian express, indian express, FIFA World Cup 2018: From disappointment to angry, check out the reactions of Diego Maradona (Source: File Photo)
Though former professional football Diego Maradona, who is currently the manager of the Argentinian team, retired more than 20 years ago, he is still quite a sensation on social media. This is due to Maradona various outbursts that have been spotted and captured by not only the shutterbugs but also many others.

ALSO READ | This photo of Diego Maradona celebrating at FIFA World Cup 2018 set desi memes in motion

While Argentina’s dramatic win against Nigeria gave Maradona and the fans some relief, the knockout match against France left them both dishearted. However, the media is not the only ones who have managed to capture the expressions and outbursts of the manager. Many people have kept track not only of the game but also of Maradona, posting his reactions along with the game. Here are some of the funny reactions and videos:

Watch the video here:

Have you also spotted some of these reactions? Tell us in the comments section below.

