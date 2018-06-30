WATCH: These videos of Diego Maradona’s reactions during the World Cup will leave you ROFL-ing!

FIFA World Cup 2018: From disappointment to angry, check out the reactions of Diego Maradona (Source: File Photo) FIFA World Cup 2018: From disappointment to angry, check out the reactions of Diego Maradona (Source: File Photo)

Though former professional football Diego Maradona, who is currently the manager of the Argentinian team, retired more than 20 years ago, he is still quite a sensation on social media. This is due to Maradona various outbursts that have been spotted and captured by not only the shutterbugs but also many others.

While Argentina’s dramatic win against Nigeria gave Maradona and the fans some relief, the knockout match against France left them both dishearted. However, the media is not the only ones who have managed to capture the expressions and outbursts of the manager. Many people have kept track not only of the game but also of Maradona, posting his reactions along with the game. Here are some of the funny reactions and videos:

Watch the video here:

No wonder Diego Maradona had such a mad time last night. Check that white bag next to him on his private jet. You don’t get that on British Airways pic.twitter.com/wHAtZhWC7X — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) June 27, 2018

Diego Maradona post the Argentina Nigeria match pic.twitter.com/9OIgJFwJfb — Yelkur (@ArseneAnger) June 27, 2018

Have you also spotted some of these reactions? Tell us in the comments section below.

