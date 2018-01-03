Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
VIDEO: Comedian José Covaco’s comedy sketch on Aadhaar card goes viral

Wondering why you need to link everything to your Aadhaar card? Giving it a funny spin, comedian José Covaco recently came up with a comedy sketch on it, and the 1.39-minute clip has gone viral.

The Supreme Court has delayed the linking of Aadhaar with other documents until March end as it examines the issue further. But this hasn’t stopped the jokes and memes doing the rounds on social media. While many have given it a comical twist, others are anxious about why they have been asked to link everything – right from their bank account to their social media pages – to the Aadhaar card.

Giving it a funny spin, comedian José Covaco recently came up with a comedy sketch on it, and the 1.39-minute clip has gone viral with more than 2,000 likes and 1,300 retweets.

Watch the video here.

 

