VIDEO: Chinese schoolgirl does homework on the roof of a car and it’s really scary

It goes without saying that this was extremely dangerous. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) It goes without saying that this was extremely dangerous. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

The pressure to complete homework on time is not unknown to most of us. But the question is till what length does one go to finish the task? A schoolgirl in China took an extreme step when she used the roof of a car as a table to do her homework. The incident took place on May 14 in Shangqiu City, China where the girl is seen partially hanging out the window. The video also informs that her father, who was accompanying her was busy talking to a friend and hence did not notice.

Watch the video here.

Scary isn’t it? What do you think? Tell us in the comments’ below.

