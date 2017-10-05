VIDEO: CCTV footage shows ‘ghost’ creating ruckus at this Ireland school and it’s scary!

Do you believe in ghosts? (Source: Deerpark CBS) Do you believe in ghosts? (Source: Deerpark CBS)

We have often heard old buildings being haunted and many weird stories that keep circulating by word of mouth. One such old building is of Deerpark CBS in Cork, one of the oldest schools in Ireland that is often regarded as a haunted place. And even though people can argue whether or not ghosts exist, one eerie CCTV footage of the school is going viral. The spooky footage caught on the surveillance camera shows heavy closets shaking and banging against the wall, but no one is seen in the clip!

The scary clip starts with a huge banging of a door and some flickering of lights as if someone entered the room. Then after a few seconds, the ‘ghostly’ activity starts. And things get really mysterious when a locker door suddenly opens by itself, scattering books kept inside onto the floor. And then it all goes quiet, but only to get even scarier. The ruckus reaches climax, as the wet sign kept on the floor is knocked over, seeming as if someone kicked it hard!

The very weird incident was caught on camera deep into the night little after 3 am on October 1, as seen on the footage.

Watch the video here

Scary, isn’t it?

