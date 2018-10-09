Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
VIDEO: Bridge in China collapses due to weight but tourists continue to cross it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 9, 2018 6:05:28 pm

bridge collapse, bridge collapse china, Golden Week, what is golden week, China, china bridge collapse, The bridge, which almost dipped into the water below it, was over-crowded due to a large number of people visiting the during the Golden Week. (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube)

A pedestrian bridge in China collapsed after it was not able to sustain the weight of the people on it in Foshan, Guangdong province. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many amused by the behaviour of the people who continued to use the bridge even after it collapsed.

The bridge, which almost dipped into the water below it, was over-crowded due to a large number of people visiting the area during the Golden Week, which is China’s national holiday week.

Watch the video here:

“There were a lot of people crowded on the bridge today, and the deck bent down,” a staff member told Beijing Time stated South China Morning Post. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the accident the staff member added. It is quite obvious in the video that the spectators were least concerned about the bridge collapse, as they continued to cross it. However, the bridge was fixed the following day.

