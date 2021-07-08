Video: Bride gets married at hospital so grandmother battling cancer can be part of ceremony

Many praised the newlyweds for including the dying woman in their ceremony.

While most couples may plan an elaborate wedding to turn their special day memorable, others lay special emphasis on the participation of family members. So, a granddaughter had a sweet surprise for her ailing grandmother battling terminal lung cancer: a wedding in her hospital room! Now, the moving video has struck a chord with thousands online.

Avis Russell, a 71-year-old woman from Texas had been suffering from cancer and despite all efforts, her health began declining quickly. Although her granddaughter Sean had planned her wedding with her fiancé later this year, she decided to hold it early realising her grandmother may not make it.

So, in an intimate ceremony officiated by a minister, she exchanged vows with her middle-school sweetheart at the Methodist Hospital, Northeast, so her grandmother could be a part of the ceremony.

In a clip shared by the hospital on its social media pages, the elderly woman is seen holding the bouquet on the bed overlooking the ritual. But what really got people emotional was the hug she and her newlywed husband gave Russell after the ceremony.

Watch the beautiful moment here:

Sadly, soon after the wedding, Russell passed away. “Avis (Russell) spent some of her final moments on this earth celebrating and loving her granddaughter,” the hospital added.

The moving post left not just family members but also others teary-eyed online. While relatives of the newlywed couple thanked the hospital for allowing them to host the beautiful ceremony, others lauded the bride and the groom for their thoughtful gesture and showered them with blessings.